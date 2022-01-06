From John Adams, Minna

Bandits have resumed hostilities in Niger State after the Christmas and New Year break, as they launched an offensive on foreign nationals working at the Zungeru hydroelectricity dam, abducting two Chinese expatriates.

The heavily armed bandits also killed two guards attached to the project site and injured one person.

In the last one week, bandits had suspended hostilities, probably to observe the Yuletide, but resumed attacks immediately after the break.

The last attack before the Yuletide was the abduction of about 69 people from Zagzaga community in Munya LGA who later regained freedom days to Christmas celebration after paying N5 million ransom.

This latest attack occurred on Tuesday at about 4:00pm when the workers were rounding off for the day.

It was gathered that the victims were working on high-tension extension from Zungeru Dam to Gusase community in Shiroro LGA when the gunmen struck.

According to a witness who spoke on the condition of ananymity, “we were shocked with the sudden appearance of the bandits who were armed with sophisticated weapons. We were confused and didn’t know what to do,but took to our heels, before one of them shot a worker while two internal security guard were killed and two Chinese were abducted.