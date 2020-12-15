From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen have killed a hotelier in Udu area of Elvis Otedafe, aka Prince Kasuwe.

Otedafe, who was the proprietor of Widisag Hotel, along Orhuwhorun Road in Udu, was allegedly assassinated with his close friend. The hoodlums were said to have intercepted the victims’ vehicle close to First Bank where they shot them at close range.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Police public relations officer in the styate, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident but did not provide further details. Onovwakpoyeya said: “It is true. There was an assassination. Yes, two people.”