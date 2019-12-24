Police in Niger State have confirmed that gunmen killed two people in Kawure village of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, said that the gunmen came on more than 15 motorcycles to attack the village at about 8am.

“An old man, Gajere of about 65 years, a market chief and one Anatu, 46, first sighted the bandits and raised the alarm.

“The gunmen have camps in Rigeya and Shalope which are mountainous areas in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. They came to the village on motorcycles,” Usman said.

He said that the police command and military had already launched a manhunt to track the attackers.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to bring those behind the incident to justice,” the commissioners said.

He appealed to rural communities to report to the nearest security agency any person or group of people with questionable character for prompt security response.