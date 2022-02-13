From Tony John,L Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen have shot dead two persons in Omuobuizu clan in Ibaa community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

One of the victims, according to a reliable source, was called Bobo, a member of the disbanded local vigilance group known as OSPAC.

According to the community source, who craved to remain anonymous, before the incident, the disbanded OSPAC had been factionalised.

The source disclosed that the killing had heightened tension in Ibaa community over fear of reprisal attack.

Spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the attack.

But she differed on the number of casualties, stating that a person was reportedly killed in the incident. However, she did not disclose the perpetrators of the act.

She said normalcy had returned to Ibaa community, adding that investigation into the killing had commenced to apprehend the persons behind the attack.