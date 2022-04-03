From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Friday killed two persons in Obelle community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A local chief and former acting chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) in Obelle, Anele Israel, said two persons were killed in Obelle by gunmen while on their way back from farm.

Anele told journalists that the killing had resulted in panic in the community, forcing some natives to flee the area.

He disclosed that the incident had been reported to the police, and the Nigerian Army, while efforts were on to apprehend the culprits.

A source in Obelle community gave the name of one of the victims as Ibari.

The killing in Obelle came few hours after the killing of four persons in neighbouring Ibaa community in Emohua LGA.

Sunday Sun gathered that the earlier killing on Friday, allegedly involved factional members of a local vigilance group in Emohua LGA known as OSPAC.

It was learnt that security had been beefed up by the police in the area to restore normalcy.