Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Two persons have been reported killed by gunmen following an attack on Gora-Gan, a Southern Kaduna community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The Spokesman of Kaduna police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo did not pick his call at the time of filing this report.

However, Chairman of Zango Kataf local government area, Mr. Elias Manza, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers opened fire on some youths playing around the village market square on Friday evening.

Many residents, according to Manza were surprised over the incident.

“The attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on the youths playing, killing two females while two males sustained injuries.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, but the good news is that normalcy has been restored to the area,’’ Manza said.

The chairman said security operatives have been drafted to the affected community and advised members of the area to remain calm.

He appealed against any form of a reprisal attack, adding that efforts were on to unmask the perpetrators of the ungodly act.

Manza urged people of the area to be more vigilant and report any suspicious persons to security operatives for proactive measures.