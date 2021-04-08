From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected cultists have shot dead two persons and wounded at least three others in rival gang clash in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incidents occurred at two different locations around Victoria and Bende Streets and Lagos Bus Stop, all situated in the Town axis of Port Harcourt.

Daily Sun has learnt that the incidents occurred about 9 pm on Wednesday close to a popular bar located on Bende Street.

An eyewitness residing in Bende Street told the reporter that there was a sporadic shooting that night, forcing football fans at a viewing centre and the bar to scamper for safety.

The source, who craved anonymity, said two persons sustained bullet wounds on the hand and leg.

According to the source, two persons were reportedly gunned down at the ever-busy Lagos Bus axis by an unknown cult gang.

The shooting last night (Wednesday) caused panic to people living in this area. It wasn’t exactly at the bar (name withheld). It was between there and Victoria Street, where we were hearing the gunshots,’ the source said.

‘I saw when some boys were holding carrying one person the gunmen shot at the hand. Another person was shot at his leg.

‘One of my girls told me that she saw two dead bodies at Lagos Bus Stop that night when she was returning. But, we don’t know exactly which group carried out that operation. We know these bad boys hanging around Victoria Street must be aware.’

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the shooting, but said there was no casualty.

Omoni said it was a cult clash, adding the police recovered a pistol from the fleeing cultists.

‘It was a clash between cult groups. No casualty was recorded. Immediately we got the report, our men mobilised to the area and restored normalcy. A pistol was recovered,’ he said.