Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than two persons were butchered on Sunday night by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nding Loh village of Fan District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the villagers were attacked at 7pm where two persons were killed and five others sustained gunshots injuries.

Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Istifanus Gyang, who confirmed the attack in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, described it as unfortunate.

Gyang lamented that the attack is coming at a time that he has put in motion necessary machinery to rescue, reconcile and empower the people of Plateau North.

“Senator Gyang has expressed sadness, and described as unfortunate the attack and killing of two persons again and five others injured on Sunday night at Nding Loh, Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen.

“I am shocked and sad that after several appeals for peace and unity in Plateau North Senatorial District, my constituents are witnessing attacks while several lives have been lost.

“This is regrettable that when we have not recovered from the attacks in Vatt, Rubung in Foron District where lives were lost, we are confronted with another sad moment.

“I condemn the murder of my constituents at this time that we are putting efforts to reconcile the entire Plateau North for peaceful coexistence.

“I remain focused and committed to the mandate given to me to secure the people, reconcile the people and empower the people of Plateau State North.”

The state police public relations officer, Mathias Tyopev, confirmed the killings and said that Stephen Samuel (28) and Dajugu Randong (28) were murdered.

“On September 9, at about 2015hrs, the Barkin Ladi Police Division in Plateau State received a distress call that a Peugeot 504 station wagon with Reg. No. AA 393 TSF, ash in colour, was attacked by gunmen.

“The caller also said that the victims were traveling from Fanlo to Nding village when they were suddenly attacked. The attack resulted in the death of Stephen Samuel, male, 28-year-old and Dajugu Randong, male 28yrs. Five other persons escaped the attack with various degree of injuries.”

He said investigators have since visited the scene of crime and efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.