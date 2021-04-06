From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have been killed by gunmen at Kabangha Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. The victims, Let-Them-Say Nwinee, and Mr. Emeka Erasmus, were shot dead by suspected cultists.

Daily Sun gathered that Let-Them-Say Nwinee died on the spot, while Basi Duuduu, who was also shot during the attack on Easter Sunday, has been hospitalised. A community source, who pleaded anonymous, said: “This morning some cult boys invaded Kabangha Community in Khana LGA and shot two persons.

“One of victims is called Let-Them-Say Nwinee. He was shot on the neck on his bed and he died on the spot.

“Another of the victims, Basi Duuduu, was evacuated to hospital in Bori by the Active DPO in Bori, who responded immediately and came to Kabangha the same night.”

The development was confirmed by the younger brother to one of the deceased, who gave his name as K.L Nwinee. He told journalists that the killers invaded his elder brother’s home around 9pm and killed him.

He said: “They called me this morning that my elder brother, who is over 60 years old, has been killed. When I rushed home this morning, I saw him in the pool of his blood.”