From Paul Orude Bauchi

Gunmen on Friday invaded Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, killing two and abducting one.

A source said the gunmen stormed the town in the early hours, between 1.20am and 2.30am.

The witness said they moved from one point to the other for two hours without resistance.

He lamented that throughout the operation, no security operatives came to repel the gunmen.

He said the vigilantes were left helpless as they could not face the heavy fire power of the heavily armed assailants.

According to him, at the end of the operation, two young men identified as Abba and Anas Wanzam were killed by the gunmen.

The two had come out to join the vigilantes to repel the gunmen when they were shot dead.

The person kidnapped by the gunmen has been identified as Adulrahman Abdulrahman Danmalam.

The source called on government to do something urgently to protect lives and properties of residents of the area.

He said residents had been terrorised by bandits and other criminal elements marauding in the forests that surround the LGA.

As of the time of filling this report, the State Police Command had not confirm the situation.