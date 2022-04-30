The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has said gunmen have killed two locals and a soldier at Rikwe-Chongu village of Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau. The Media Officer of the military body, Maj. Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday in Jos. Takwa said that the incident occurred on Thursday night, adding that OPSH deployed its troops to the community.

“There was a night attack in the area on April 28; our troops deployed to the community repelled the attack and in the process OPSH lost a soldier. Two other civilians died as a result of the attack as well,” he said.

But Mr. David Malison, National Publicity Secretary of the Iregwe Development Association, said three locals were killed, one person injured and several houses razed. He added that the attackers also destroyed many food barns and carted away foodstuff, animals and other valuable items.

Malison identified those killed to include: Markus Audu, 41, Yah Hwenke, 42 and Amus Kanga, 61.