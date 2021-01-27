From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Barely 24 hours after gunmen abducted and killed a local government area chairman in Ardo Kola area of Taraba State, at least two police officers are reportedly gunned down by armed men in Karim Lamido local government area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, who confirmed the news, said that the policemen were shot Monday night near Jen Junction along Karim-Lamido road on their way to their duty post.

It was gathered that the victims were trying to fix a minor issue in their vehicle when the gunmen on a motorcycle approached them and opened fire, killing two of them instantly.

The gunmen, it was further gathered took away two guns belonging to the victims and ran into the bush.

“The police were attacked and killed while on their way to their duty post in Jen town. For now, we can not establish what could possibly be the motive behind such a heinous crime but we have launched an all out investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,” DSP Misal said.

Gunmen had, in the early hours of Sunday, attacked the residence of the Chairman, Ardo Kola Local Government Area, Mr Salihu Dovo, killed his nephew and abducted him only to call a few hours later for the family to go and search for his body in the bush.