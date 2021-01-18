From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead two policemen, and two two civilians in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred at Captain Amangala, Borokiri axis of Port Harcourt, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the State, at about 8:30pm on Sunday, causing pandemonium in Ndoki Street and Ndoki Estate.

One of the police victims was simply identified as Michael at press time; the bandits carted away their guns.

Daily Sun gathered that the policemen were at their duty post along the Captain Amangala Junction in Borikiri before the bandits attacked them.

A source privy to the incident, but preferred anonymous, alleged that the killers came in through Orupolo waterfront, attacked the cops and escaped through the same route.

The source further alleged that cultists who are involved in illegal bunkering, also​ known as kpofire, carried out the act.

According to the source, the boys mighr have attacked the policemen following repeated harassment and extortion by the police officers at the junction while they (bandits) transport their refined products.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the development, adding that investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan.

Omoni said: “I can confirm the development where one of our men was killed. The Commissioner of Police has ordered for investigation. I am not aware of the criminals taking guns belonging to the policemen”.

