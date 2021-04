From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen yesterday, reportedly killed three people, including an expatriate and two policemen, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen were also said to have kidnapped two other expatriates during the attack which happened on Tuesday morning.

Although details of the incident was still sketchy at the time of the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report in a statement.

Anene added that the affected expatriates were staff of Symmetry Trading Company Limited.

“On April 7, 2021, at about 0730hrs, a distress call was received from Police officers posted to escort expatriates from the above named company (Symmetry Trading Company Limited) in Ukum Local Government Area, that they came under an attack of gunmen who laid ambush at the site under construction before their arrival.

“During an exchange of fire with the gunmen, two policemen and one of the expatriate lost their lives while two of the expatriates were kidnapped.”

The Police image maker said more police officers had been deployed to the area to trail the hoodlums and rescue of the kidnap victims.