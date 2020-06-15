John Adams, Minna

Gunmen on Friday afternoon attacked and killed two policemen at Kusasu village in Erena district of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The deceased policemen, an Inspector and a corporal were said to have been detailed to provide security to staff of Shiroro Hydro Electricity Dam who were on routine maintenance work on electricity high tension along Kauore village which shares border with Birin Gwari in Kaduna state.

The policemen attached to Zumba police division came under attacks when they ran into the gunmen on their way back and engaged them (gunmen) in an exchange of gunfire.

Although the policemen successfully protected the Engineers from being killed or Kidnapped, they however ,died from gun injury sustained from the attacks.

According to a reliable source close to the Village, one of the gunmen was also killed during the shootout with the policemen who were out numbered by the gunmen.

Niger State Police Public Relation (PPRO) ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said two policemen were missing after an encounter with some arm bandits at Kusasu Village in Shiroro LGA.

The PPRO disclosed that the two missing were among the policemen detailed to provide security to some Engineers from Shiroro Hydro Electricity Dam on routine maintenance work of power facilities.

He, however, said that a search party has been dispatched to the village with a view to rescuing the missing officers, but assured that the gunmen would be tracked by the police.

This latest attack is coming barely four days after gunmen defied midnight heavy downpour to invade Gurmana Community in the same Shiroro local government, killing one person and Kidnapped two others.