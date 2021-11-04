From Tony John, Port Harcourt And Molly Kilete, Abuja

Two personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Rivers State Command, have been shot dead by gunmen.

Daily Sun gathered that the policemen were attached to Diobu Mile 1 Division, and were reportedly shot dead during a stop-and-search operation at Okija Street in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday night.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, told journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, that the gang carted away an AK47 rifle belonging to one of the officers.

He disclosed that the command recovered a Toyota Corolla car with Reg.No. Rivers ABU 380 AW, used and abandoned by the attackers.

Omoni added that the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has ordered investigation into the attack.

“I can confirm the attack on our men posted to Okija Street on Stop and Search by unknown gunmen last night. Two police officers were killed. Investigation has been ordered by the CP.

“One Toyota Corolla with Reg.No. Rivers ABU 380 AW, used by the attackers, was abandoned. One AK47 rifle belonging to one of the officers was carted away,” he said.

Also, gunmen have attacked Junior Secondary School (JSS), Yebu, in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and abducted the Vice Principal, Mohammed Nuhu.

The gunmen, who stormed the school in their numbers, were said to have surrounded the quarters after scaling through the fence and tied the security man on duty, broke into the apartment of the vice principal and took him away.

It was gathered that the incident, which took place early Saturday morning, came few days after the vice principal of Junior Secondary School, Kwaita, also in Kwali area council Abubakar Abdullahi Gbedako, who is also the Chief Imam of Yabgoji Central Mosque, Abubakar Abdullahi Gbedako, who kidnapped.

Chairman, Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), FCT wing, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, who confirmed the abduction of the principal to journalists in Abuja, said the union had written several letters to the FCT administration and some chairmen of area council over incessant abduction of its members by gunmen.

When contacted, the FCT command police public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, said she was in a meeting and promised to call back, but never did at the time of filing this report.

