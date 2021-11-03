From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two policemen of the Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have been shot dead by unknown gunmen, Daily Sun has learnt.

The policemen were attached to Diobu Mile 1 Division and were reportedly shot dead during a stop and search operation at Okija Street in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night.

The incident has been confirmed by Command spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP).

Omoni told reporters in Port Harcourt that the gang carted away an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the officers.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He disclosed that the Command recovered a Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. Rivers ABU 380 AW, used and abandoned by the attackers.

The spokesman added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka, has ordered an investigation into the attack.

‘I can confirm the attack on our men posted to Okija Street on Stop and Search by unknown gunmen last night. Two Police officers were killed. An investigation has been ordered by the CP.

‘One Toyota Corolla with Reg No Rivers ABU 380 AW, used by the attackers was abandoned. One AK47 rifle belonging to one of the officers was carted away,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .