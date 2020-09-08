Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen numbering about 12, yesterday, killed two policeman and injured four others in a coordinated attack at Ohafia, Abia State.

The intention of the gunmen were not immediately known, but it was gathered that the policemen were on duty in a location at Okagwe, Ohafia when the gunmen swooped on them.

Another report has that it was only an Inspector that was killed while four others were injured.

Unconfirmed report has it that the hoodlums attacked another group of policemen in the area, but there was no report of casualties.

Meanwhile, Abia State Government said it was in conjunction with security agencies investigating the attack.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu advised citizens of the state to go about their normal duties without fear or apprehension as the government has taken measures to protect them as well as apprehend the hoodlums.

The dead policeman had been deposited in a morgue and the injured taken to hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has met with squadron commanders of Mobile Police Force(PMF) to brainstorm on the current security threats in the country.

The meeting held at the Police Force headquarters in Abuja, evaluated the strategies so far taken by the commanders and their roles and performances in addressing the threats.

Addressing the commanders, the IGP said the meeting was convened as part of an all-inclusive approach to engage officers across various sections of the force in addressing policing and internal security issues.

While noting that the nation was facing major security threats occasioned by terrorism, banditry, armed robbery, small arms and light weapons trafficking and proliferation, he said the Mobile Police Force has a major role to play in addressing the challenges.

The IGP, who said the PMF has remained at the forefront of the counter-terrorism operations fighting alongside the military in the North East over the years, commended them for their outstanding performance.

He said more of such high-level of professional leadership shall be required of them as they deploy them on election security duties in the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

“I am proud to note that in all of these operations, you have been performing gallantly and excellently. By so doing, you have justified why today the Nigeria Police Mobile Force, in spite of isolated challenges, is still considered as the most critical force in our drive to stabilise the internal security order. All these would not have been possible without the courageous, dedicated and professional leadership that you, as Commanders, have been providing to your personnel across the 79 Squadrons in the country. I therefore, use this opportunity to commend and thank you for your sacrifice and dedication”.