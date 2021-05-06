From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

In the early hours of Thursday, gunmen attacked a Divisional Police Station in Obosi community, Idemili North, Anambra State, killing two policemen on duty.

The hoodlums also razed the facility.

The attack comes barely 24 hours after the new Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, assumed office. This is the latest in a series of attacks on security facilities which have left about 16 policemen, four naval officers and a staff of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) dead. Their equipment, including guns, were also taken away by the attackers.

Police spokesman DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the latest development, saying that police have commenced an investigation and a manhunt for the perpetrators.

‘The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Chris Owolabi, has detailed Police Crack Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations to identify and apprehend the yet to be identified gunmen, who, without warrant and provocation, violently attacked Obosi Police Station in early hours of today 6th May 2021. The Crack Team had visited the scene and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incidence.

‘During the attack, a gun battle ensued. During the gun duel, two police operatives paid the supreme price. The Command quickly sent a responding team and the hoodlums, in a bid to escape,e set part of police building on fire and two operational vehicles.

‘Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The CP also commiserates with the family and friends of the police operatives,’ the police spokesman said.