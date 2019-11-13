Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two Policemen were in the wee hours of Tuesday killed by gunmen at Otuogidi community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The hoodlums reportedly caught the Policemen unawares close to the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology, Otuogidi, attacked them and took away their rifles.

One of the officers died on the spot while the other one who survived the attack and made it to the hospital later died.

Preliminary investigations according to Police sources revealed that the gunmen were in search of guns to be used to disrupt Saturday governorship election.

The death of the officers coincided with the deployment of 32,000 Policemen for Saturday elections in Bayelsa State.

The Police hierarchy not willing to take chances due to the volatile nature of elections in the state has deployed a Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG), Anthony Ogbizi for the Bayelsa poll.

He is to be assisted by three Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIGs) and 15 Commissioners of Police.

Ogbizi who met the top leadership of Bayelsa Police Command at the Police Officers Mess assured Bayelsans of their safety before, during and after the elections.

He promised that the security personnel deployed to the state will ensure that there is a level playing ground for the INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election on Saturday.

“We have been deployed from the headquarters Abuja and Commissioners of Police brought from various Commands to Bayelsa for the purpose of the election coming up on Saturday. We are here to interact with the DPO, Area Commanders and others so that those of them to be deployed to the field, inform them to be professional and make sure peace, law and order are observed. Most importantly, we need to tell Bayelsans on the need to conduct themselves peacefully, cast their votes peacefully and go to their homes. Whoever is elected is a son of the soil. There would be no need for them to fight and use weapons on one another. No office is worth spilling blood to occupy”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Police Commissioner, Omololu Shamusideen Bishi called on the media to assist in the area of balanced and credible coverage of the governorship poll.