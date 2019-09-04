Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than two persons were butchered and two others inflicted with gunshots injuries on Wednesday when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attack Vatt village in Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent learnt that the attackers rustled 120 cattle and 100 sheep belonging to the villagers during the attack which occurred at about 3 am when the people were deep asleep.

Member representing Barkin Ladi constituency in the state House of Assembly and Minority Leader, Hon. Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng who confirmed the attack, said two persons were killed, two others injured, 120 cattle and 100 sheep rustled.

“There was an attack this morning in Vatt community of Foron District, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State by unknown gunmen which villagers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen and the attacks took place at about 3 am when people were still in their sleep.

“They killed two persons, injured two while 120 cattle and 100 sheep were rustled from the villagers.”

The lawmaker condemned the attack and called on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev, said the information was not available to him and promised to inform the public as soon as his office was furnished with details.