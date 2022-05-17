From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen went on rampage in various parts of Anambra State, yesterday, killing, burning and destroying properties. First hit was Idemili North Local Government secretariat in Ogidi town where they burnt houses, files, automobiles and others.

Earlier, at about 1730 hours on Sunday, the gunmen abducted the lawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Dr. OkeChukwu Okoye, popularly known as Okey di Okay, who is Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s kinsman.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The criminals also visited a military set up at 3-3 Estate in Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha, where they engaged the military in a fire exchange. There were conflicting reports about how it ended.

A report indicated that the hoodlums killed two soldiers, while some others suggested that the military men dealt heavily with the gunmen, neutralising some of them.

At Ogidi, many vehicles, files and a section of the magistrate court was burnt. Also, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) office was torched even as some other items in the LG premises were affected.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said that police have commenced investigation into the dastardly act.

The PPRO also confirmed the abduction of the lawmaker representing Aguata state constituency, saying that efforts were being made to rescue the victim.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“There was an incident along Aguluzigbo and our men, upon getting there, were able to recover a Sienna bus suspected to belong to the alleged abductors of a man who was later identified as an honourable member representing Aguata Constituency.

“We also recovered a Lexus SUV suspected to belong to the victim. We have launched an operation to rescue the abducted honourable member”, he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The police spokesperson also confirmed the killing of a security man along Oko Road in Orumba North LGA, but said that the victim was not a policeman.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Isuofia, Igwe (Col.) Christopher Muoghalu, in a statement signed by the Palace Secretary, Chukwujekwu Orajiuka, lamented the abduction of the lawmaker who is his subject. “This is one of the worst crimes unimaginably committed against, not only the Isuofia community, but the Aguata II State Constituency and the generality of Anambra, and there can be no excuses for this wicked act.

“No one should ever go through the traumatic experience of being a victim of violence, be it political or otherwise”, the monarch said, while demanding the legislator’s unconditional release.

Meanwhile, the PPRO, in a statement, said that two gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order in Umunze town in Orumba South LGA were neutralised.

“The Anambra State command operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today, 16/5/2022, along Umunze Road, Orumba South LGA, engaged arm bearing men allegedly enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra State.

“The operatives neutralised two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace bus with no registration number. Further details showed that the miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going for their businesses.

“The hoodlums forcefully collected their motorbikes and tricycles, chased away the passengers, and set the motorcycle or tricycle ablaze.

“Meanwhile, the command operatives have intensified patrol within the state and the situation is being monitored”, the statement read.