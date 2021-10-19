Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen on Tuesday continued their killing spree in Imo State as they shot and kill two traditional rulers in the State who were having a stakeholders meeting at Nnenasa in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source from the area told our correspondent that the deceased monarchs and some others from the State were still deliberating on some issues in the meeting when the gunmen suddenly alighted from their vehicle and shot them at close range.

The affected monarchs were Eze E. A Duruebure, obi one of Okwudor,and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowere autonomous community.

Although Our correspondent gathered that some other traditional rulers were also seriously wounded from the attack, in fact two of them whose name were not mentioned are said to be presently in coma .

Following the attack on the royal fathers, the council area is said to have been enveloped with fear as most of the traditional rulers who did not attend the meeting have absconded from their palace.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident. He said ” yes two monarchs were killed today, the gunmen just got there where they were having their meeting and open fire on them.”