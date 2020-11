Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen have attacked members of a local vigilance group in Udu area of Delta State, killing two on the spot while a third is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital for injuries.

The vigilance members were said to be returning from a police station where they handed over criminal suspects when they were attacked by the hoodlums. Police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident yesterday in Asaba.