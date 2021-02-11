From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified manhunt on killers of three citizens in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said the three citizens: Izuchukwu Idemili, 32 years; Chidi Oforma, 31 years, and Bongo Muoghalu, 45 years; were shot at Nkpor Civic Centre, Nkpor, by unknown gunmen.

“On the 10/2/2021, at about 1:31pm, there was a report of alleged shooting of one Izuchukwu Idemili ‘m’ aged 32 years of Nkpor; Chidi Oforma ‘m’ aged 31 years of Nkpor, and Bongo Muoghalu ‘m’ aged 45 years of Umouji. The incident took place when two unknown boys allegedly drove a black unregistered Mercedes “V Boot” and opened fire on the crowd shortly after the inauguration of Nkpor community tax force at the civic centre, Eke Nkpor, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the report, police detectives attached to Ogidi’ Division, led by the DPO, CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed three victims, who sustained gunshot injuries to Crown Hospital, along Nkpor-Umuoji road, for medical attention; where all the three victims were certified dead by the medical doctor, and their corpses deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Two expended ammunition of 7.62mm were recovered at the scene as exhibits.

Meanwhile, case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous act in order to bring them to Justice,” the statement read in part.

President General of Nkpor Development Union, Chief Emeka Innocent Mbagha, confirmed the development. He said the community was making independent investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

He said, “After a youth inauguration in our community yesterday, some of the boys we inaugurated were still at the civic center making merry, when gunmen came there and shoot them, killing 3 persons, two Nkpor persons and one Umuoji man. We’re making our independent investigation and the police are also making theirs. This is a case of murder, where we do not know where it came from.”