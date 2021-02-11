From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified manhunt on killers of three citizens in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Haruna Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said the three citizens: Izuchukwu Idemili, 32; Chidi Oforma, 31, and Bongo Muoghalu, 45; were shot at Nkpor Civic Centre, Nkpor, by by yet to be identified gunmen.

He said :”On February 10, at about 1:31pm, there was a report of alleged shooting of Izuchukwu Idemili , 32 of Nkpor; Chidi Oforma, 31, of Nkpor, and Bongo Muoghalu, 45, of Umouji.

The incident took place when two boys allegedly drove a black unregistered Mercedes “V Boot” car and opened fire on the crowd shortly after the inauguration of Nkpor community tax force at the civic centre, Eke Nkpor, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the report, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division, led by the DPO, CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed three victims, who sustained gunshot injuries to Crown Hospital, along Nkpor-Umuoji road, for medical attention; where the victims were certified dead by the medical doctor, and their bodies deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Two expended ammunition of 7.62mm were recovered at the scene as exhibits.