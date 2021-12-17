From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, three persons, including a man and two of his sons, have been reportedly ambushed and killed by gunmen at Ore Community along Ore Egbeba road of Apa-Agila council ward, in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday.

The deceased victims, Mr. Enogu, and his two sons, Chigbo Enogu and Sunday Enogu, according to a source from the area, were said to have been attacked while returning from their farm.

Speaking on the matter, Chairman of Ado local government council, Chief James Oche, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with newsmen in Makurdi, yesterday evening.

The council boss said he received the news of the gruesome murder of the three family members with great shock, disclosing further that the council had made contact with security agents who had commenced trailing of the perpetrators.

The chairman, who described the incident as condemnable and barbaric, charged security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

He condoled with the family of the deceased and said a few suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, adding that the suspects would help further investigation.

“I want to urge the people of the area to remain calm and law abiding. I can reassure you that my administration is committed to protecting the lives and property of the good people of Ado. We will not rest on our oars in ensuring peace and development in our area,” Oche said.

Contacted, the Benue State Police Command, through its Police Publice Relations Officer (PPRO0, DSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident, saying there was such act in Ado local government area.

“Yes, there was such case but I don’t have the full details yet. When I get the full details, then I will call you back,” Anene said.

