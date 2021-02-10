Suspected gunmen has attacked and shot dead three young men at Civic Centre at Eke Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen came with a car to the civic centre after the inauguration of Taskforce at the place and opened fire killing the three men.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said that police arrest perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice.

He said: “On the 10/2/2021 at about 1:31pm,there was a report of alleged shooting of one Izuchukwu Idemili aged 32 years of Nkpor, Chidi Oforma aged 31 years of Nkpor and Bongo Muoghalu aged 45years of Umouji.

“The incident allegedly took place when two unknown boys drove a black unregistered Mercedes “V Boot” and opened fire on the crowd shortly after the inauguration of Nkpor Community tax-force at the Civic Centre Eke Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to Ogidi’ Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene and rushed three victims who sustained gunshot injuries to Crown hospital along Nkpor-Umuoji road for medical attention where all the three victims were certified dead by the medical doctor while receiving treatment.

“Corpses deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.Two expended ammunition of 7.62mm were recovered at the scene as exhibits.

“Meanwhile, case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and efforts are being intensified to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous act in order to bring them to Justice” Mohammed said.