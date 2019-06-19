Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three people by gunmen in Unguwan Rimi village, Chawai District of Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

The police public relations officer in the state, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident.

Sabo said information available to the police indicated it happened on Monday. “At about 2:25pm, the Divisional Police Officer, Kauri, received a distress call that armed men entered Unguwan Rimi village and started shooting sporadically.

“In the process, they shot dead eight-year-old Monday Yahaya, Samson David, 17, and Ashimile Danladi, 9, respectively,” he said.

According to him, the team of policemen that were quickly drafted to the area evacuated the bodies to a hospital and ensured that order was restored in the area.

Also, Yahaya Mohammed, Res-Tsam (Chief) of Chawai, who confirmed the development, said the killers invaded the village around 2:30pm, shot sporadically at people, and killed three children in the process.

The monarch further said the attackers again proceeded to Chikoba settlement at about 4:00pm and opened fire in the area, killing another child and injuring another.

“Following an uproar, we immediately alerted security operatives to come to our rescue.

“Except for the elderly man, who sustained gunshot wounds, I cannot confirm to you the exact number of injured persons as so many people ran out of their homes for safety when the attack began,” he said.