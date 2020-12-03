From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed by suspected kidnappers at Gwa-Pwana village in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen invaded the village on Tuesday night and shot one vigilante and two others while one woman is still missing.

A man from the village, who gave his name as Dauda James, said the gunmen who are suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, invaded the village in the night and shot three persons.

He said: “Three people were killed by the gunmen and we are still looking for one woman. We have sent people to the bush to search to know if the woman was killed and the body dumped.

“We have being searching since morning but we didn’t see anything. We only saw her laptop and other materials but no one has contacted the family for ransom.”

Police public relations officer in the state, Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to be furnished with details.