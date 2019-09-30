Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were shot dead by suspected herdsmen in Daku Hamlet of Jol Community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the victims who are displaced persons were ambushed and shot dead on Saturday night.

A witness told Daily Sun that three persons were shot dead and a health worker was also attack in a neighbouring village, but he narrowly escaped death.

“Three locals of Daku hamlet of Jol community, Riyom LGA ,have been reportedly shot dead by suspected Fulani militias

“The deceased were identified as: Dachollom Madu, Solomon Miango and Dagul Davou. They were ambushed on their way from Vwak to Daku at about 9:12 pm.”

Plateau State police public relations officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev, said he was not aware of the incident .

Management Committee Chairman of Riyom LGA, Mr Emmanuel Jugul, described the incident as unfortunate, but said that the government was making effort towards ensuring permanent peace in the area.