From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Criminals suspected to be gunmen on Saturday killed three persons in Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, a local farmer who was suspected to have poisoned some cattle in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state has been arrested by security operatives.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement said: “Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have informed the Kaduna State government of an attack by criminals in Kamaru Chawai village in Kauru Local Government Area.

“According to the report, the troops responded to a distress call from the village, and arrived at the location to find three persons – Sunday Joshua, Samson Andy and Mrs Tani Jacob shot dead, and one person, John Joshua, injured.

“An eye-witness reported that four attackers arrived at the victims’ compound and an argument ensued in English. Shortly after this, the assailants opened fire on the victims.

“Investigations indicate that the gunmen were criminals from a neighbouring state who crossed over into the village to carry out the heinous act.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed shock and grief at the report of the attack, and condoled with the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls.

“The governor further tasked security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Meanwhile, the bodies have been handed over to the relevant authorities in Chawai Chiefdom, and the injured victim is receiving treatment in a hospital in a neighbouring state.

“Troops are sustaining patrols in the area.

“In a separate development, troops reported the arrest of a resident suspected of poisoning cattle in Gindin Dutse village of Jema’a Local Government Area. “Two cows had died in the village after eating some apparently poisoned cassava beside a farm. Troops trailed and arrested the owner of the farm, who is now undergoing preliminary investigations.”