From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least one person was reportedly killed and several others injured when gunmen kidnapped the family of former Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Gibson Timothy Kataps.

Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Usman Abdullahi, said the incident occured around Jamtari Gayam, in Gashaka LGA of the state.

Abdullahi said that the family was on their way to Jalingo from Gembu after the Yuletide break when they ran into the gunmen.

He said the gunmen went away with the children after they killed a villager and injured some persons, including the police officer who was escorting the family.

Abdullahi, however, stated that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers and were working hard to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Chairman of Gashaka LGA, Mr. Paul Dogoh, who also confirmed the development, said he would convene a security meeting to appraise the security situation, especially in the area under contention and ensure that the victims are rescued; the criminals apprehended and dealt with.

Daily Sun reports that this incident has taken a lot of people by surprise as the incidents of kidnapping had reduced drastically in the state in the last few months and no major issue was recorded during the holidays, except for pockets of armed robberies.

In a separate incident, gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday night,attacked Makurdi community in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State, killing two people, while a woman and her two children were abducted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A community source told an online portal that the bandits numbering over 10, “stormed the residence of Alhaji Magaji Mallaha Makurdi, shooting sporadically into the air before he was eventually killed by one of the bullets which hit him in between his eyes and nose.”

The source also disclosed that while departing from the deceased residence, the bandits,“shot and killed a health worker, identified as Zaharadini who they met on their way.”

According to the source, the late Zaharadini, who ran from Safana LGA for fear of bandits was returning to his Makurdi abode between 10-11 pm when he encountered the bandits.

While confirming the attack, one of the sons of the deceased, Bishir Magaji,said, “I called the attention of the police immediately. I started hearing gunshots to notify them of the development, but they only arrived after the bandits had finished their operation and left.

“The bandits shot and killed my father and went away with my father’s wife and two of my siblings. They also killed one Zaharadini, a health worker who came from Safana to seek refuge in our community because of the terror of bandits there.”

Magaji, however, confirmed that his abducted sister was released on Wednesday, leaving his stepmother and her about a year old little baby, Usman in the hands of the bandits.

Efforts to reach State Police Spokesman, SP. Isah Gambo,was not successful as calls put through to his phone number were not answered at the time of filing this report.