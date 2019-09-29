No fewer than three persons were reported to have been shot dead by suspected herdsmen in Daku hamlet of Jol community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspobdent gathered that the victims who were displaced persons were ambushed and shot dead on Saturday night.

Eyewitness told our correspondent that three persons were shot dead and a health worker was also attacked in a neighbouring village but luckily, he escaped narrowly.

“Three locals of Daku hamlet of Jol community, Riyom LGA have been reportedly shot dead by suspected armed Fulani militias.

“The deceased were Dachollom Madu, Solomon Miango and Dagul Davou. They were said to have been ambushed on their way from Vwak to Daku at about 9:12 pm.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Police Command, DSP Mathias Tyopev, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to find out and make the information public.

the Management Committee Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon Emmanuel Jugul described the incident as unfortunate and said government was making sincere effort at ensuring permanent peace in the area.