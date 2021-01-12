From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen have reportedly killed three mobile police officers, who were on special duty at a hotel in Ughelli, Delta State. The rampaging gunmen also carted away the service rifles of the slain officers.

Sources gave the identities of the killed officers as Inspectors Madaki, Lawal and Sergeant Ibrahim. The victims were said to have been transferred from Mopol 47, Zaria to Delta State about one year ago.

A source said: “They were visiting Mobile from Mopol 47, Zaria in Kaduna State and they have been in the hotel on a special duty for nearly a year now. They were four mobile police guarding the hotel, while the three of them were outside, the surviving one was indoor.”

The hotel was formerly a fast food joint, which was converted to a Club House and later to a hotel.

Police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident in Asaba yesterday.

Onovwakpoyeya said a thorough investigation into the attack had been launched by the command.

She said: “I am aware of the incident but no details yet. It was only those three policemen killed that were involved.”