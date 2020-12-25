From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Three policemen and two civilians were reportedly shot dead by some gunmen at the Katsina-Ala residence of the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Alfred Avalumun Atera.

Sources from the area disclosed that several other persons were wounded during the attack, which happened at about 11.30am.

The incident was said to have caused pandemonium in the town until a military special squad was drafted to restore calm.

When contacted, information officer of the council, Tertsea Benga, confirmed the incident explaining it happened between 11am and 12noon when people were trooping into the residence of his boss for Christmas gifts.

“Suddenly, the gunmen struck, killing the policemen and two other civilians. One of the victims was a gateman at the chairman’s house.,” he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the report saying “three policemen were kill and investigation has commenced.”

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack saying it was assassination attempt on Atera.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the attack as unacceptable andcalling on security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.