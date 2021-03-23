From JOkey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen, yesterday, killed three policemen at Abiriba in Ohafia LGA of Abia state.

The slain police officers included Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and PC Ama Ifeanyi.

It was gathered that the police officers serving at the Abiriba Police Division, who arrived Agu Eze Amaogudu community in Abiriba, at about 8.3am, yesterday, were ambushed by the hoodlums who killed and carted away two of their riffles.

Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu, who was at the Abiriba community assured that government would deploy all necessary resources to ensure protection of the people and all law abiding citizens.

Oko Chukwu who was accompanied on the visit by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, called for support to security agents to ensure that the perpetrators were quickly identified and brought to justice.

The deputy governor, who earlier visited the crime scene, sympathised with the families and friends of the officers who lost their lives and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also visited traditional rulers of the community and assured them of government’s support to ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.