From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three policemen were killed, yesterday, in an early morning attack by unknown gunmen, at a checkpoint along the Obeti/Oliogo Road, in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Apart from the killing, the hoodlums set ablaze the patrol vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, that was recently donated to the police.

Local sources said the hoodlums laid ambush for the officers, and immediately unleashed the attack before the victims could settle down after arriving at the checkpoint.

“Three police officers attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters were attacked and killed on arrival at a checkpoint between Obeti and Oliogo in Ukwuani.

“They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol Toyota Sienna,” a source said.

Acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killing, but said he had no further details.

“What I can say now is that three policemen were killed and the vehicle burnt. I don’t have other details,” Edafe said.

Meanwhile, Edafe said operatives of the command, in conjunction with vigilante members, killed a suspected member of an armed robbery, in Obogo, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect died at the hospital after he sustained injuries during a fierce gunshot exchange at the community, where the gang was operating before the security team arrived following a distressed call.

Edafe said the command also made a breakthrough in the case involving the murder of a prince in Orhuwhorun, Eric Takerere and two mobile policemen on escort duty, during an attack which also left Eric’s brother, Franklyn, critically injured.

He said six persons were arrested, on Tuesday, in addition to two other suspects earlier in July this year, in connection with the royal murder.

He listed the six suspects as 36-year-old Onoriode Shefo, aka Chikago, 30-year-old Omagbeosa Sholla, 30-year-old Godwin Obukoemu, aka Million, 34-year-old Ejime Mugagbam, 24-year-old Ejiroghenen Nushe and 28-year-old Egho Monday.

Edafe said the earlier suspects, Godspower Agabarhayowe, aka Ganagana and Tony Edwin, both 27 years old, led operatives of the State Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) to their hideouts in the Udu, Warri and Aladja areas where the latest six suspects were nabbed.

