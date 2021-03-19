From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, yesterday, reportedly killed three policemen who were on duty at Neni Junction, Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and carted away their rifles. They also set their patrol vehicles ablaze.

Similar incident also reportedly happened in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area where three Naval personnel were killed and their guns and other military equipment taken away by their killers.

These incidents which were clear indications of the increasing rate of insecurity in the state have, since, sent shockwaves, tension, and panic across the state; leaving the people confused.

This is coming about three weeks after four policemen were gunned down in Mkpologwu and Omogho communities in Aguata and Orumba North LGAs respectively. Their patrol vehicles were equally set ablaze.

Efforts to get the state police command proved abortive as its new Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganyia Toochukwu, who assumed office on Wednesday neither picked his calls nor returned same before this report was filed.

However, a senior police officer in the command who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incidents but said that he has not been able to ascertain the number of casualties.