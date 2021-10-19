From Tunde Omolehin Sokoto

Suspected armed bandits reportedly carried out twin attacks on Onion markets in Goronyo and Isa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Sokoto State, on Sunday.

Sources in the village said the assailants attacked the market in large numbers and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of several people.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, further disclosed that the casualties figure was yet unknown, but could rise to about 40 people as the area was still unsafe for residents to access.

Last week Thursday, suspected members of the outlawed volunteer vigilantes group, also known as Yan Sakai, attacked and killed nine Fulani at Manmade market in Gwadabawa local government area of the state.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Twenty persons were also killed by suspected bandits at Ungwan Lalle market of Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

The Sokoto state government had earlier ordered the closure of markets in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state as a measure to fight the rising insecurity brewing in the state.

The state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahya, during a courtesy visit, yesterday, confirmed the attack on Goronyo market. The governor said scores of lives were reportedly lost in the attack.

“We lost many people but we are yet to get the correct figures. But tens of people were killed,” he said.

The governor, however, appealed to the army chief to deploy more personnel as well as resources to the state, to help in curbing the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .