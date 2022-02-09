From Magnus Eze, Enugu

There was pandemonium and apprehension at the Aguata axis of Anambra State, yesterday, as armed men gunned down four people while two others were also feared killed at the time of this report.

It was not known whether the criminals were armed robbers even as they left on their trail tales of sorrow and blood.

One of their victims was an official of the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ASTMA), controlling traffic at the ever-busy Ekwulobia Roundabout in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Eye witnesses said the gunmen, who were in a Mercedes Benz 4Matic and black Hilux van, drove down from Aguata LGA direction at top speed, stopped by and robbed Jezco filling station along Isuofia Road. One other person was shot dead at Immaculate Heart, Ula Ekwulobia, while a petrol attendant was allegedly killed at Ezinifite.

Unsubstantiated reports said the hoodlums killed one man at Oko, another at Igboukwu and another person close to Ekwulobia Girls Secondary School.

An eyewitness said: “They mistakenly drove off leaving one of them with a bag behind. The crowd who had gathered at the scene was disorganised by the gun-wielding robber who threw a heavy amount of money in the air from the bag and the crowd went after the money while the robber escaped by jumping on top of Okada.”

A statement by the State Police Command did not make mention of those killed, but indicated it had embarked on a robust patrol around the state, in a bid to apprehend suspected hoodlums sighted along Ekwulobia, Umunze road.

The state police spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said: “Preliminary information reveals along Umunze road that the hoodlums, in attempt to disarm a mobile Police officer on patrol, started shooting sporadically. The Mobile Police Officer returned the fire immediately, engaged the hoodlums which made the gunmen flee the scene.”

He, however, stated that calm had returned in the area, assuring that further details shall be made available in due course.