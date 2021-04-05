From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Hausa community in Imo State has called for calmness as four northerners were, yesterday, killed by unknown gunmen at Umuaka in Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor, Ibrahim Suleman, while attributing the killings to the handiwork of the detractors of the State government, however, urged the northerners not to retaliate, just as he affirmed that the state government was already doing something to ensure peace prevails in the community, once more.“While we condemn the recent killing of our brothers in Orlu on April 3, we plead with our brothers outside not to go on a vengeance mission. The State Government has already set a machinery in motion to unravel those behind the killings.

“Even though we know it’s the handiwork of the enemies of the state government, who do not want the governor to succeed, we shall do everything within our power to unravel the mystery; so, we beg everyone to remain calm,” Suleman said.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Hausa Community in Orlu, Halisu Umaru, said that he saw three vehicles at about 8:30pm parked at the Afor Umuaka, and seven able bodied men in army camouflage alighted and shot at the four victims who were sitting together selling different items.

Two of the victims, he said, died on the spot, while the other two were rushed to the hospital with the help of other neighbours in the market; but, unfortunately, they also died from the bullet wounds they sustained.

“It was about 8:30pm on April 3, when we saw three Siena cars and seven men come out from the vehicle while others remained. They just came close to where they were and opened fire on them.

“Our Igbo neighbours assisted us to rush the victims to the hospital, but they could not make it,” Umaru narrated.

However, Umaru has dismissed any collaboration from their host, insisting that they have been very kind to them for over the 30 years the victims have been living there.