From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen on Saturday invaded Kono Boue community in Khana LGA of Rivers State and killed four young men

The victims were identified as Lekara Bira (32 years), Torka (40) and two others, whose identities could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

Daily Sun gathered that the assailants who were in possession of Ak 47 rifles invaded the community targeting young men.

The Public Relations Officer of the Community Development Committee(CDC), Golden Nwibakpo, confirmed the incident to journalists, decrying the incessant killings in Kono Boue.

Mr. Nwibakpo disclosed that the four men who were killed did not belong to any cult group but are law abiding citizens of the community.

He suggested that the Police authority should site a Police station in the community to curb the incessant killings.

The community PRO urged the Rivers Government to make the deplorable road in the community motorable to ensure proper patrol of the area by security agencies.

He further disclosed that the community was deserted as residents fled to Bori town the capital of Khana LGA.

It would be recalled that unknown gunmen penultimate Sunday killed Nkpa Awolowo, a 58 year old man in Kono Boue community.

In a related development, a 23-year-old lady, who gave her name as Victoria, on Sunday night, escaped death by the whiskers.

The young lady residing at Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, alleged that a stray bullet from operatives of C41 unit of the Police, who were shooting in their area, pierced the wrapper she was tying while laying down inside her compound and brushed her buttocks.

The reporter also sighted the bullet and the hole in the wrapper from the lady.

