Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday evening killed three residents of Lo-Bwong of Lo-Tang and one other person at a mining site in Dong community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attackees also inflicted gunshots injuries on a women who is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, said four persons were killed.

He said the police had commenced investigation into the killings with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

He said :”Four people were killed on Saturday during mining in Dong community in Jos North. Investigation has commenced to identify and arrest those who launched the attack.”

He urged residents of the community to remain calm and law abiding as the police were working to fish out the suspects.

Chairman Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Plateau state, Henry Jadike, who condemned the dastardly act called on security agencies to arrest the perpetrators ans bring them to book.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and urged them to take solace in God.

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Dachung Musa Bagos described the killing as inhumane and callous.

Bagos, who urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators noted that three of the deceased were members of Lo-Bwong family at Hwolshe in Jos South LGA of the state.

He gave the names of the deceased as, James Danboyi, 30; Moses Peter Danboyi 24, and 19 year-old Livinus Pius Danboyi who he said were from all his constituency.

Bagos said the incident has raised concerns over the readiness of security agencies to tackle once and for all the gorilla style of killing which has been the case for more than two decades.

He said, “I am angry and enraged by the daily killing within and around my constituency. I want to state emphatically that I will continue to talk about these callous attitudes of known criminals amongst us until they are all gotten rid of finally.”

He frowned at the easy means where small arms and light weapons find their ways indiscriminately into the country and moved around the country without traces.