From Tony John, Port Harcourt and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of yesterday invaded Ka-Bori community in Khana Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, killing two persons and another wounded.

The victims, according to community sources, were two women and a man.

One of the community sources, who gave her name as Madam Priscilla, disclosed that the man and one of the women were shot dead on the spot, while the second woman sustained injury and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

Madam Priscilla alleged that people of the Kono-Boue community were responsible for the attack.

The native further informed that the police and other security agencies have moved into the community to restore normalcy, adding that no arrest had been made.

A resident of Bori town told Daily Sun on phone that they started hearing gunshots around Looyoo and Ka-Bori communities, close to Bori town, about 6am and the shooting lasted for 35 minutes.

The native, who did not want to be mentioned, said there were reports that two persons were shot dead, two others kidnapped and a house razed.

The Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee (CDC), Golden Nwibakpo, described as untrue insinuations that people of his community were responsible for the attack.

Nwibakpo said his community had been deserted and the people roaming about Bori, saying that the natives did not have the time for such an attack.

Also, bandits, at the weekend, pushed into Makoro Iri village, a remote community in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, killing two persons.

This was even as troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travellers from bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a Council area of the State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA.

“According to the report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travellers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya-Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA.

The travellers were abducte by armed bandits who barricaded the road. Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the three travellers.

