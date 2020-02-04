TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four persons have been reportedly shot dead while eight others sustained bullets wounds in fresh attacks by unknown gunmen terrorising Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incidents, according to sources, occurred on Monday.

Our correspondent gathered that unknown gunmen first invaded Igbodo Etche where they shot three persons, one was confirmed dead before proceeding to Amaku-Mba community, where one out of four persons shot was confirmed dead.

An indigene of Etche Community, Kingsley Anyanwu, who confirmed the killing, said the unknown gunmen later stormed Agbalu village in Okehi and shot five persons, killing one on the spot, totaling four victims.

The source said those killed did not have any record of cultism, describing the victims as innocent citizens.

The spokesman of the Rivers State police command, Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed to journalists, the killings in different communities in Etche LGA. He said the attacks were by rival cult gangs.

Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said officers and men of the command had been deployed to calm the situation.