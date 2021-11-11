From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen continued their spate of killings in Imo State as they took passersby and traders at Anara community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State by surprise, killing four at the scene, while several others were said to have sustained injuries.

The incident, which occurred at about 10pm, on Tuesday, caused a serious panic as the people at the scene attempted to scamper for safety and injured themselves in the process.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

An eyewitness told Daily Sun that the armed hoodlums stormed the popular Anara market in a Sienna vehicle and opened fire, killing three people on the spot, while another hit by their bullet died a few minutes later at the hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

“The gunmen were in a white Sienna vehicle. As they arrived at the market, they just opened fire and shot some people dead, and several others were wounded from the gunshots; I saw three people dead on the spot,” the eyewitness said.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

When contacted, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, could only confirm the death of three of the victims.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .