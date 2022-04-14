From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than four policemen were, yesterday, killed at the Atani police station in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen, who stormed the police station at about 1am, after killing the police officers set part of the station ablaze.

The Atani station attack came after several attacks on police stations and local government headquarters in recent times across the state.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said that quick intervention of police commissioner to the place saved the situation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said that the commissioner of police and other police officers, at about 1.30am, stormed the place and engaged the hoodlums which made them to flee the station.

“It is unfortunate that we lost of four our police officers while the hoodlums burnt part of the station when they attacked the police station at about 1.am Wednesday.

“The commissioner led patrol team to the place at 1.30am. The quick intervention of police brought the situation under control because the hoodlums were engaged. The attack will not deter us from carrying out our duties. We have launched manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime,” Ikenga stated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .