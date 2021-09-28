From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Four persons have been reported killed in different locations in Anambra State by gunmen. One of the victims was gunned down inside the All Progressives Congress (APC) office at Uruagu Ward 3 in Nnewi North Local Government Area (LGA).

The other three, it was gathered, were killed along Nnobi – Nnewi Road, near Afor Market, Nnobi, in Idemmili South LGA. There, three vehicles were set ablaze by the gunmen after shooting at the victims who were just travelling through the area.

One of the burnt vehicles, a Hilux van, belonged to the Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), Dr Nelson Omenugha. The youth group is one of the many associations drumming support for Prof. Chukwuma Soludo ahead of the November 6 election in the state.

Governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Andy Uba, has tagged the killing in his party’s secretariat a politically motivated one. He said that the party member was killed during a meeting with other party faithful, many of whom sustained varying degrees of injury.

Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), in a statement signed by Victor Afam Ogene, decried the ugly development, saying that it was not the first time their members had been attacked.

He, therefore, called on Governor Willie Obiano to rise up to his responsibilities and ensure that security is beefed up in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the ugly development in a statement. He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Tony Olofu, has ordered for discrete investigations into the incidents.

