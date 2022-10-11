From Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have reportedly shot four soldiers dead in Iyiachi community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The attack is coming 24 hours after a police station was attacked and set ablaze in the same local government. Two people, including a policeman and a civilian who had gone to the station to lodge a complaint, were killed by the gunmen. Though details of the attack were still sketchy at press time, a viral video showed the dead bodies of the dead soldiers.

In a related development, gunmen yesterday set ablaze a section of Ezza North Local Government Area Headquarters in Ebonyi State, destroying valuable items and documents worth millions.

Chairman of the council, Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki. He said the arsonists, numbering over 20 people, stormed the area around 1am and proceeded to set the store of the local government ablaze. He said the arsonists were, however, resisted by the police who succeeded in inflicting bullet wounds on some of them before they made their escape.

“The fire destroyed new air conditioners bought for the renovation of the council, some documents and a generating set and some furniture,” he said.

He added that the community vigilance apparatus and security agencies were on the trail of the wounded arsonists. He expressed confidence that they will soon be nabbed to answer for the crime.

On the reason for the attack and identity of their alleged sponsors, the chairman said they would be unearthed at the end of investigation by security agencies. He noted that security has been beefed up at the council area, to forestall a repeat of such incident.